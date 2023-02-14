Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Actress Uche Ogbodo says contrary to public opinion, not all actresses engage in ‘‘Ashawo”, a local slang for prostitution.

In a post shared on her Instastories, Uche stated that some actresses are hardworking and respect their bodies.

Read her post below