Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – North Korea now armed with nuclear weapons showcased its missile production capability during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.

North Korea held the nighttime military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, state news agency KCNA said.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended with his daughter, who is seen as a possible future leader of the country in the hereditary dictatorship.

The ICBMs showed North Korea?s ?greatest? nuclear strike capability, KCNA said, adding that the parade also featured tactical nuclear units.

Imagery released by state media showed as many as 11 Hwasong-17s, North Korea?s largest ICBMs, which are suspected to have the range to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead.

The Hwasong-17 was first tested last year.

North Korea has forged ahead with its ballistic missile programme, launching larger and more advanced missiles despite United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions.

The Hwasong-17s were followed by what some analysts said could be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.