Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome landed in Kainuk Turkana County yesterday where four police officers were killed by bandits.

This is after President William Ruto deployed KDF to North Rift to help police officers in dealing with bandits once and for all.

Koome sanctioned a carpet operation in Turkana East after several bandit attacks that claimed the lives of several civilians were registered.

According to National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango, Koome will personally ensure that bandits are not allowed to terrorize people.

“He is there to ensure that the ongoing operation is successful and the bandits are stopped from killing people,” Resila noted.

In the operation, Koome ordered specialised police officers to go after the bandits and recover the stolen cattle.

Tight security and heightened patrols were witnessed in Turkana East after Koome visited the area to assess the situation amid banditry attacks.

Koome responded to the killing of four police officers and two civilians by sending more specialised platoons to the area.

Bandits attacked the officers and civilians along the Kitale – Lodwar Highway in the Kaakong area of Turkana County where the cattle rustlers also stole cattle.

The attack also left seven police officers, including a Sub-County Police Commander, with serious gunshot injuries.

It was reported that the fight between bandits and the police officers lasted several hours into the night before they escaped with a herd of cattle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.