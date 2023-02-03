Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A depressed man who was working in the Nairobi County government as an enforcement officer has threatened to commit suicide after he was laid off.

A friend shared chats with the distressed man identified as Sammy.

He is wondering how he will support his family after being rendered jobless.

He has also not been paid his 2 months’ salary

The Nairobi County government is planning to lay off 700 enforcement officers who were hired in 2021 by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS ), to plug a staff shortfall at the county government.

The County Government’s Chief Officer for Security and Compliance, Tony Kimani, in a letter dated February 1, 2022, said the workers will be relieved of their duties following the expiry of their contract.

The staffers signed a three-year contract with NMS in 2021, which technically means that they have been relieved before the expiry of their tenure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.