Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Tom Brady has made his first red carpet appearance since he and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen divorced.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of 80 for Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin.

The 45-year-old NFL quarterback legend executive produced and appears as himself in the new film, based on a true story of 80-year-old fans of Brady.

The outing comes just hours after it was reported his ex Bundchen will break her silence over their split in a new Vanity Fair interview.

The clean-shaven quarterback also stepped out in black pants, with a black watch seen peeking out from his coat. He completed his look with black sneakers with white soles for his red carpet look at the premiere, held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

The film is based on the true story about a group of friends and widows over 80 who all bonded over their love for Tom Brady.

The Brady fan club is played by Hollywood royalty – Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda – as they head out on the road to see Brady play in the Super Bowl.

The cast also includes Billy Porter, Harry Hamlin, Sally Kirkland, Sara Gilbert, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Jimmy O. Yang and Ron Funches.