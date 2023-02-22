Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Julius Mwangi, the man who had been arrested for the killing of NHIF staffer Lillian Waithera, is now a free man.

This is after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) found out that Mwangi didn’t kill Waithera because the bullet that killed her was not fired from his gun.

DCI boss Mohammed Amin also revealed that the bullet found in Lilian Waithera’s chest was fired from a pistol and not a sniper rifle as earlier speculated.

Addressing the media yesterday, the DCI boss stated that a ballistic report put to rest speculations that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) employee was shot using a rifle

Consequently, the police ruled out the involvement of a sniper, with the investigations more inclined to an accidental shooting.

However, he maintained that the NHIF employee could also have been targeted, adding that they were following more leads.

“The bullet head recovered was nine milimetres, a pistol. There are suspicions that perhaps there was a sniper. From my experience, I can say that was not the work of a sniper.

“Snipers will ordinarily use rifles with longer barrels for purposes of accuracy,” Amin stated.

Amin asserted that they were still reviewing the footage and talking to witnesses at the scene to establish what may have transpired.

“We got intelligence that the suspect was around Muindi Mbingu Street while armed with a firearm. The pistol was recovered from him for analysis. The pistol was not indeed the one that fired the pistol used,” he stated.

Waithera was shot while walking home along Kaunda Street in the Central Business District (CBD) alongside her colleague.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.