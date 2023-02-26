Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 26, 2023 – Lawyer Danstan Omari has revealed why former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i refused to be grilled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) after being summoned.

Addressing the media at the Milimani High Court, Omari said Matiang’i did not honour the summon as he was not served personally.

He claimed that the former CS or his lawyers should have signed the letter to confirm receipt.

“A summon must be served in person to person it is targeted. Show me a summon served to Fred Matiang’i, and he has put a signature there?” Omari posed.

Additionally, Omari argued that for the summon to be deemed legitimate, it ought to be served by three police officers.

“The DCI misled the entire media fraternity and Kenyans into believing that he had issued valid summons to Matiang’i,” he claimed.

Matiang’i’s other lawyers Paul Machari and Shadrack Wambui, maintained that the National Police Officer had powers to summon anyone, but they should follow the stipulated procedure.

“The DCI is a creation of the law, appointed under the law… so he must act within the perimeters of the law. Short of that, we will file a petition for his removal,” they insisted.

“When he is wanted, we will produce him. He is just a phone call away,” the lawyers added.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary was asked to present himself at DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road to be grilled for misleading the country over the alleged raid by police on his Karen home.

