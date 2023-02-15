Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Linet Toto’s fiancé Nifty Kim is reportedly married with kids.

According to reports, Kim lied to his wife that he was traveling to Nairobi for a job interview on Valentine’s Day, only for her to see photos of him proposing to the youthful Bomet Woman Representative.

Photos of Kim’s daughter have surfaced on social media and Netizens say there is no DNA test needed to prove that he is the biological father.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.