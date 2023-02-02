Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Ne-Yo has reportedly finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Crystal Renay after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the terms of the divorce call for the singer, 43, to keep three out of four of the couple’s homes.

Ne-Yo will reportedly have to pay Crystal, 37, a $1.6million lump sum. His now ex-wife is also said to be keeping one of their four Georgia homes along with $20,000 in moving expenses.

The hitmaker is also giving Crystal a cheque for $150,000 so she can buy a new car as he is taking their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

The publication reports that the So Sick star will als pay Crystal $12,000 a month in child support and he will also cover their school expenses. In addition, Ne-Yo will have to pay $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years.

The former couple will share joint custody of their children Shaffer, six, Roman, four, Isabella, and Isabella 17 months. They also agree not to have any new romantic partners around the kids unless they become engaged or married to that new person.

Ne-Yo is also father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, with his ex Monyetta Shaw.

Crystal filed for divorce in August after accusing Ne-Yo of being continually unfaithful over the span of their eight-year relationship.

The model slammed the singer for ‘eight years of lies and deception’ and claimed that he had cheated with ‘women who sell their bodies to him unprotected’ and that she’s only gained ‘wasted years and heartache’ from their union.

‘8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected’ every last one of them!’ Crystal wrote on Instagram.

‘To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,’ she went on. ‘I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,’ she continued.

She then pleaded with fans to stop sending her videos of her husband allegedly out with other women.

Ne-Yo took to Twitter, saying that he was not interested in speaking publicly about the split.

He said: ‘For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.’

He added: ‘I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.’

The posts came after the couple gave their marriage a second chance and tied the knot again in a Las Vegas wedding in April, after previously getting married in 2016.

They briefly split in early 2020, but reconciled a few months later.