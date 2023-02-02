Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has asked former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga to call off his planned rallies.

Through a statement on Thursday, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia noted that the rallies that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has been organising have been interfering with the peace of Kenyans.

Kobia urged Raila and his cronies to stop the rallies since they are creating unnecessary tension and if not checked well may plunge the country into chaos.

“We are calling upon all the leaders to stop actions and rhetoric that can trigger violence. For if unchecked violence started in one place will be repeated in another and before long the whole country will burn.

“In such an event nobody wins and all of us lose,” Kobia said

He further stated that the commission would not allow anyone to undermine the presidency.

“We wish to remind Kenyans that the President who is also the head of state is the symbol of national unity. Consequently, any actions that undermine the presidency will not only damage national cohesion but will also injure peace and unity among Kenyans.

“The President should be accorded respect and honor by all and at all times,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST