Monday, February 13, 2023 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has schooled President William Ruto on how to completely do away with bandit attacks that have rocked West Pokot County.

Speaking yesterday during an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County, Natembeya challenged the head of state and the Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to closely work with the locals to restore order in the banditry-prone region.

According to the first-time governor, who worked as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner before becoming governor, deploying the military to West Pokot would not solve the banditry problem.

“I beseech you to talk to the locals in these regions and you will get to the bottom of the banditry problem,” Natembeya offered.

“In the issue of security, I was the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RRC) and I fought the issue a lot. There are things you will never be told, President”, the governor revealed.

The Azimio governor further revealed that none of the officers deployed in West Pokot and who were killed by the bandits is given an allowance by the government for their work.

“The salary an officer in Kapedo gets is the same an officer standing here in Ngata in traffic is getting. There is no incentive whatsoever,” Natembeya indicated.

Furthermore, he noted that the officers lack motivation as they are paid the same salaries as their counterparts in other regions that are not prone to insecurity.

He further noted that for the police to get food, they enter into an unholy alliance with bandits and give bullets where they get a goat in return for food.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.