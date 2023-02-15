Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has elicited mixed reactions after he congratulated Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki for doing extremely well in dealing with bandits in the disturbed North Rift.

During an interview, the former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and Azimio governor said Kindiki has done well so far because he has combed the region.

According to him, the Interior Cabinet Secretary, who is hardly 100 days in office, was still familiarizing himself with the region, something he termed commendable.

“He has been able to visit the region- penetrating parts that his predecessors and senior government officials have not reached before and I think that is laudable. He can confidently talk about the region when briefing the President,” he said.

“Let’s not judge him, what he has done is the right thing, it is the right approach and I want to congratulate him,” he said, amid criticism from sections of disgruntled Kenyans who have questioned the Interior CS.

Many Kenyans believe it is because of Kindiki’s inaction that insecurity is skyrocketing in the country, and therefore refused to share the enthusiasm of Natembeya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST