Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Italian club, Napoli are reportedly planning to offer Victor Osimhen a new contract following his impressive performances as they look to ward off the interest of top European clubs.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are on track to win their first Scudetto in several years as they sitting 13 points clear of second place Inter after 21 games.

Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who have scored 24 league goals between them this season, have played a great part to make sure they land the Scudetto title.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been in contact with the representatives of both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia in recent weeks, keen to ensure that all parties are on the same page.

Napoli are hoping to extend Osimhen’s current deal by at least one year, to June 2026, in order to protect them from the interested Manchester United and Chelsea. His salary, currently ‘4.5m net per season, could also rise further with the inclusion of some lucrative add-ons.

As for Kvaratskhelia, who has a long contract lasting until 2027 with significantly lower salary will discuss doubling his wages as a reward for his incredible debut year in Serie A.