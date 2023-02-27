Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will earn an additional €260,000 if he scores 30 goals for the Parthenopeans in the 2022/23 season.

According to Italian media La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old activated his goals bonus in his contract after scoring his 20th goal of the season, which saw him earn €130,000.

Osimhen scored in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League round of 16 to take his tally for the 2022/23 season to 20 and unlock the €130,000 bonus.

The striker has been instrumental in helping Napoli maintain their spot at the summit of Serie A and has scored 21 goals and four assists in 25 games for the Naples-based side this term.

The Napoli star has a clause in his contract that will see him receive an extra €130,000 if he scores 25 goals and an additional €130,000 if he scores 30 goals this season.

“He (Osimhen) has already hit his first contractual bonus, which included a €130,000 bonus upon reaching 20 goals. But at this rate, Victor risks making blows because the same figure starts at the 25th and also at the 30th goals,” La Gazzetta hello Sport stated in its report.

“Objectives that become decidedly within the reach of a great striker who has achieved these 21 goals in just 25 games. There are at least 15 challenges ahead and probably they can become 17, dreaming of being able to reach 20, which would mean going to play the Champions League final in Istanbul.”

Osimhen has scored in each of his last eight Serie A appearances, and has 19 goals in 20 league matches.

He could help deliver the first Scudetto for the Partenopei in over three decades.