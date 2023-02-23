Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident striker Victor Osimhen will remain at the club this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

Osimhen has been in prolific form this season, scoring 20 goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

However, De Laurentiis believes keeping Osimhen in Naples ‘won’t be difficult’ but failed to rule out his exit.

He told TNT Sports: ‘I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won’t be difficult.

‘However, never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know.

‘To me, we’ll see them shine for a long time.’

Osimhen is currently leading Napoli on a quest for their first Serie A title in 33 years and he scored in the 2-0 last-16 Champions League win over Frankfurt.

Although the 24-year-old remains focused in Italy, he refused to commit his future there. ‘When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues,’ Osimhen told ESPN this week.

‘And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

‘But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies.

‘At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.’