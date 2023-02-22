Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Barely six months into office, President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have miraculously amassed immense wealth to afford them to buy two multi-billion banks.

Before he went home in August last year, former President Uhuru Kenyatta warned Kenyans against electing Ruto and Gachagua who he termed as ‘thieves’ who will steal everything.

However, Kenyans went ahead and elected the two hoping they will revive the economy.

Surprisingly, Uhuru’s words have come to pass since Ruto and Gachagua have revealed their true colours.

According to Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, Ruto and Gachagua have purchased Sidian and ABC banks.

In their evil plot, Ruto and Gachagua instructed Treasury to give Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) Sh 500 billion but the money has been reportedly channeled secretly to the leaders’ bank accounts to enable them to buy the two banks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST