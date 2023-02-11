Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – A naked Georgia man was arrested after he allegedly stole an ambulance and went on a joyride before leading police on a chase.

Bradley Jermaine Baker, 48, took control of a blue-and-white ambulance on Thursday night, Feb. 9.

Witnesses claimed he was driving erratically with the headlights off in Downtown Macon, Georgia, according to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Baker was spotted performing burnouts in the emergency vehicle.

Baker allegedly led responding officers on a pursuit before he attempted to flee on foot.

According to the warrant obtained by The Macon Telegraph, Baker exited the ambulance ‘completely nude and in full view of the public in the parking lot.’

The warrant also alleges that Baker appeared to be under the influence of cocaine or spice.

Police were able to take the naked suspect into custody around Eisenhower Parkway.

The 48-year-old nude joyrider had an active warrant out in Bibb and Douglas counties.

Baker faces additional charges of driving under the influence of drugs, public indecency, driving with a suspended license, probation violation, theft by taking and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.

Baker was previously charged in Florida for failure to register as a sex offender for sex crimes he was charged with in 1997, which landed him in prison for nearly three years for lewd assault and sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

He is currently being held without bond a the Bibb County Jail.