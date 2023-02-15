Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – A painful crisis played out in the upcoming season premiere of Discovery’s “Naked And Afraid” as hot coal popped from a fire set for heat and survival, and landed on the tip of UK contestant Sam Mouzer’s penis, which he referred to as his “little soldier’s helmet.”

Sam and fellow contestant, Lilly, were sleeping naked next to the flame when Sam suddenly screamed out in pain.

While Sam had fear of his little soldier looking like it got blasted with buckshot after spending 21 days in America’s Wild West, medics were on hand to provide some pain relief.

He was able to keep a sense of humor as the medical staff carried on with their job.