Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – One Prince Liberty has said that his wife is his account officer, adding that his ATM and SIM cards are with her.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 7, while responding to a post made by another man who said his wife knows his ATM pin, phone password and sees how much comes or leaves his bank account.

Look