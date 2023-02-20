Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Clergywoman, Pastor Laurie Idahosa, has said that many Christian leaders are narcissists.

The mother of three, who is married to Bishop F.E. Benson Idahosa, stated this via Twitter on Friday’

According to her, these narcissists use their power to control and manipulate people.

‘My profession is full of narcissists; most especially because they successfully hide behind their religious titles and use that power to control and manipulate people, exonerating themselves of accountability. Once they are called out (rare) they gaslight and excommunicate.” she tweeted.