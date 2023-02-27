Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2027 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has distanced himself from claims that he spent billions of taxpayers’ money to finance his activities as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

Speaking on Sunday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, said that his expenses were paid by the African Union, via the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), and partly by himself.

Raila also denied having an office in Nairobi courtesy of the African Union.

“Throughout his tenure in the aforesaid capacity, our client was hosted at the Raila Odinga Secretariat – the premises he has used since 2012. There are no known premises in the Republic of Kenya established for the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Raila lawyers said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa had on Friday claimed that the government had spent Sh600 million annually to run Raila’s AU role.

Raila spoke as his lawyer moved to court to sue Daily Nation for claiming that he was sacked as AU head of Infrastructure and Development.

Raila’s lawyers say Baba asked the continental body to relieve his duties so that he can concentrate on demonstrations to pressurize President William Ruto to resign.

The former premier has been claiming Ruto stole the August 9, 2022, presidential election and he is illegally in office.

