Saturday, 04 February 2023 – Toyin Lawani has slammed a man for saying that 95% of men will never marry a woman who has a child.

The fashion designer said the man who made the statement is a ‘hungry lazy crocodile’.

She added that many single mothers have men begging to marry them and adopt their kids.

She added that her mother already had two kids before her father married her. Her parents proceeded to have 5 kids together in addition to the 2 her mother came into the marriage with.

After her parents’ relationship ended, she said her mother still found a man who married her with all 7 of her kids.

‘So being a single mother is now a sin’’ Toyin Lawani asked.

She added that a man who loves you genuinely will never think about your baggage.