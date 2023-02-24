Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – A young lady called Uju Perpetual has alleged that she is facing domestic abuse barely two years into her marriage.

“My marriage is not up to 2 years, and my husband beats me whenever he gets angry. Any slight misunderstanding he barks at me and even beats me. And I want to quit the marriage, don’t know if am making the right choice?” she wrote on a Facebook group on Thursday, February 23.