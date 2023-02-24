Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Two weeks after South African rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, was shot dead in Durban, his mother, Lynn Forbes paid an emotional tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 24, 2023, she shared a photo of herself standing over her son’s casket at his funeral which was held last weekend.

“Oh my heart…The last two weeks have been surreal, more specifically the mornings. Waking up every morning, being reminded that this nightmare will never end, is the most excruciating pain I have ever felt. My heart is shattered into millions of pieces. I love you Kiernan,” she captioned the photo.

AKA was killed two weeks ago in an alleged hit outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road. His former manager and long-time friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also killed in the shooting. To date, there have been no arrests.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele last week announced that Brigadier Vele Cele has been appointed to head up the murder investigation. He was instrumental in tracking down Luyanda Botha in 10 days following the murder of 19-year-old UCT student Mrwetyana.