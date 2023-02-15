Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – A woman has taken to Twitter to share her love story with followers.

She explained that she met her husband at a wedding and slid into his DMs.

When they started dating, she explained that he didn’t have a job and her friends laughed at her for dating him.

Today, for Valentine’s Day, her formerly jobless boyfriend, who is now her husband, gave her a Rolex watch.

She shared a photo she took with him and wrote: ‘We met at a wedding, I slid in his dm’s, gave him my number, started dating, but he didn’t have a job, so our dates consisted of Mcdonalds savers menu and long walks. My friends laughed at me. My now husband just gifted me a Rolex for valentines day.’