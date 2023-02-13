Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Tyrese Gibson has explained why recorded an album about his divorce from his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

In December 2020, Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee ended things after nearly four years of marriage. The Fast & Furious actor quickly moved on with his life as he found love with Instagram model Zelie Timothy.

Last year, Gibson dropped an album ‘Beautiful Pain‘ which was about his divorce. At the time, he explained that: ‘Carrying the unbearable pain of this divorce has put me in a dark place and the only way I could get this energy off of me was to confront it.’ When asked how his current partner, Zelie Timothy feels about the album which addressed his divorce from Samantha Lee. He simply wrote: My ex is the pain, and Zelie became the beauty I discovered in my pain.”