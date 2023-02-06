Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has blasted President William Ruto for trying to weaponize taxation by targeting the family of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto’s government has ordered the larger Kenyatta family, starting with former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, to start paying taxes.

The Kenyattas are being accused of being exempted from paying taxes by the previous government from the time the country gained independence in 1963.

In a social media post on Monday, Mutahi said Ruto’s move to weaponize tax is a double-edged sword that it will slay Mama Ngina today, then Mama mboga tomorrow.

He further stated that the Kenyattas will not become his enemies for telling them to pay tax but Mama Mbogas will become his enemy

“Dear Ruto: Sell hope to the Nation. Weaponizing tax is a double-edged sword. It will slay Mama Ngina today, then Mama mboga tomorrow.

“The Kenyattas are NOT your enemy. The people will become your enemy. And the grounds well has started. Take it or leave it!”, Mutahi Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST