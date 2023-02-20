Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has tattooed the names of his four children on his hand.

The single dad shared photos of the tattoo on his Instastories. Ubi has four children from four women.

Recall that in January this year, he was slammed for getting a tattoo of Davido’s son, late Ifeanyi’s nickname on his hand.

See a photo of Ubi’s hand with the tattoo of his children’s name below