Monday, February 20, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has postponed the Mombasa rally that had been scheduled for Saturday, February 25, to a later date.

This has left more questions than answers.

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale revealed that Azimio will instead hold the meeting in Kakamega County on the same date.

The coalition also announced that it will hold a people’s Baraza meeting in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday, February 26.

Etale noted that the change was aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in the coalition’s activities.

“Following consultations among the top leadership of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and the grassroots leaders on the ongoing nationwide public engagement, the following changes have been made to next weekend’s calendar of activities.”

“To better coordinate its activities, the party made a decision to clear with Western Kenya, before proceeding to other parts of the country,” the statement read in part.

However, the prayer rally, slated for Wednesday remains unchanged.

The aim of the prayer rally, according to Raila’s recent remarks, was aimed at calling for divine intervention for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The prayers would be held outside IEBC’s main office at Anniversary towers, along the University Way.

The ODM party leader has been adamant that he won the last year’s presidential election and noted that he would not relent until electoral justice was served.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.