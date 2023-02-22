Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, has expressed his disappointment over how President William Ruto is handling county affairs.

Appearing in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Kang’ata, who became famous for writing a letter warning former President Uhuru Kenyatta against supporting the infamous Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) in 2020, said Ruto’s government is yet to provide counties with money as enshrined in the constitution.

Kang’ata said he has been unable to pay salaries to employees for the last four months since the Treasury is yet to disburse money to counties.

“We have not received money for the past 4 months. That is unfair because we have salaries to pay, and employees will not wait for 4 months.

“When you fail to release exchequer monies to the counties, you are making it difficult for counties to operate,” Kang’ata said.

Kang’ata was among youthful Mt Kenya leaders who campaigned for Ruto in the run-up to the August 9, 2022, election but going by his statement, he appears to be losing faith in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST