Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Muigai Wa Njoroge celebrated Valentine’s Day with his two wives.

The singer took to his Facebook to share photos of himself and his ‘girls’ having a good time during a red themed party.

The post garnered almost 4,000 comments and 12,000 Likes within three hours.

See the photos