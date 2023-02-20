Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – It seems Raila Odinga’s revolution against President William Ruto and his government is working.

This is after Ruto’s allies accused the Azimio leader of derailing development with his weekly anti-government protests in different counties.

Speaking yesterday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the country has a heavy task of delivering to the electorate and political sideshows were a huge hindrance.

According to him, Raila is preventing Ruto from reducing the cost of living that Kenyans are currently facing due to his so-called revolution.

“The country made its decisions, we are fighting against drought, we have a challenge of stabilising our education system, and we need to make sure that health facilities are serving the people of Kenya, we can’t do that with weekly demonstrations,” Mudavadi said during the thanksgiving service of Water Principal Secretary Paul Rono in Kericho County.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Kericho county Governor Erick Mutai, who said the demonstration by the Opposition was slowing down development projects in the country.

“Sasa hii maandamano yote ni kuua economy, kuharibu na kutafuta serikali. My simple word for Raila and his team zoea president wako for the next ten years,” the county boss said.

