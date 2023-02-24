Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is today set to launch the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Tessie Shangatti Mudavadi.

The event will take place at the Movenpick Hotel, in Nairobi where Mudavadi will be the chief guest.

“The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H. invites your Media House to the launch of the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” read a statement.

According to a statement by Mudavadi’s communications team, Tessie’s office was established by President William Ruto’s government and fully funded by taxpayers to complement the work done by the First Lady Rachel Ruto and the Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.

“The Office of The Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was established by the Government to complement the work being done by the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President,” he stated.

This comes even as the government is on record saying the coffers are empty and begging well-wishers to give money to feed the hungry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST