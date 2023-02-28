Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has made some serious changes to his UDA party leadership.

In the new changes, Ruto has picked former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as the new Secretary-General of UDA replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Before he was appointed the Secretary-General of UDA, Malala was a close insider to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

He now leaves Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC in a difficult situation, considering that he was one of the most formidable politicians in the ANC.

Malala’s appointment came against the backdrop of his shortlisting in the Chief Administrative Secretaries positions (CASs).

He has without a doubt left a very big hole in Mudavadi’s ambition to be Luhya’s kingpin and future president.

Ruto equally picked Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the Chairperson of UDA replacing Public Service Commission-bound member Johnston Muthama.

The changes came on the backdrop of the spirited efforts by Ruto to collapse all Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties into UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election, and picking Malala from ANC to head UDA may just be the beginning.

In his acceptance speech, Malala stated that he was grateful for being appointed the SG of the largest party in the country.

He equally thanked Mudavadi for allowing him to serve in his party and mentoring him in leadership

Among other appointees include; EALA MP Omar Hassan who has replaced Kipruto arap Kirwa as Vice Chairman, and Japheth Nyakundi MP for Kitutu Chache North replaced Omingo Magara as Treasurer.

Also, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka has been appointed as the new Party Organising Secretary, succeeding Karisa Nzai.

