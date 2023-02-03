Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni has said Mt Kenya residents have invited Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to hold protest rallies in the region to pressure President William Ruto to resign.

Speaking on Thursday when he met Kiambu County Jubilee Members, Kioni said he has received many phone calls and letters from Mt Kenya residents who are willing to join a revolution to oust President William Ruto from power.

Kioni, who is also a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said he has also received phone calls and SMS from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members and former aspirants who want to join Azimio’s journey of reclaiming their victory that was taken by Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

This is good news to Raila Odinga who on Sunday will hold a mega rally in Kibra to force Ruto to resign claiming he is not supposed to be in the State House.

Raila Odinga in his rallies has been claiming that he won the election with 8.1 million votes and Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

However, Raila says IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati rigged him out in favor of Ruto

