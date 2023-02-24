Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – A prominent lawyer associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta has predicted that the Mt Kenya residents will be the first to revolt against President William Ruto’s regime.

Commenting on his social media page on Friday, budding lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said the vote-rich region will rebel against Ruto because of the current high cost of living.

He further stated that the region will first rebel against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is a self-proclaimed Mt Kenya kingpin.

“Mt. Kenya will be the first people to revolt against this government and let DO Rigathi Gachagua be put on notice,” Njiru said.

“Mt Kenya will not rebel openly against Nabii(Ruto) because of something called embarrassment/ ego.

“It will be sudden and seemingly out of nowhere. Similar to a pressure cooker release,” Njiru added.

It’s now a matter of wait-and-see what happens in the coming months if Ndegwa Njiru’s prediction will come to pass or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST