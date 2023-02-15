Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – The three students killed by the ‘evil and bitter’ gunman who stormed onto the Michigan State University campus have been identified.

Alexandria ‘Alex’ Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, was killed in the shooting, according to an email sent by CPS school officials. She was a biology and anthropology junior at MSU and set to graduate in 2024.

Verner’s death in the shooting was confirmed in a statement by Clawson Public Schools.

Brian Fraser, 20, who graduated from Grosse Pointe South and was studying business at MSU, was identified as the second victim of the massacre, the university’s police department confirmed.

Flavor of Love reality TV star Deelishis revealed her niece, Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19, was the third victim.

The three were killed and five others were injured when Anthony McRae, opened fire on the MSU campus at 8.18pm on Monday before turning the gun on himself.

A 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, Verner was described by her alma mater was ‘a tremendous student, athlete, [and] leader’ who ‘exemplified kindness.’

‘If you knew [Alex], you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.’

According to her LinkedIn profile, Verner was studying integrated biology and anthropology at MSU, and was set to graduate in 2024.

Flavor of Love star Deelishis says her niece was among the 3 students killed.

Deelishis first posted Monday night, asking her followers to help locate her niece in the chaos following initial reports of the shooting.

She wrote, “My beautiful niece @arielladiamond is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY’ she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her.”

She continued, “If you know her whereabouts please dm me ‘ in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers #MichiganStateUniversity #ArielleDiamond”

Unfortunately, her niece Arielle never made it out.

The reality star later pinned a comment by another family member that said, “my sweet beautiful niece… RIP baby girl”.

The gunman has been identified by police as Anthony McRae.

He went on a shooting rampage, killing 3 students and critically injuring 5 others. Hours later, he died in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.