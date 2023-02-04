Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 04 February 2023 – Chioma Jasmine has spoken up after being accused of being Mr Ibu’s side chic, not his daughter.

Chioma, a popular TikToker, has gone viral multiple times due to her relationship with Mr Ibu.

However, Mr. Ibu’s wife Stella Maria Okafor, released a video on Friday, Feb. 3, to accuse the actor of infidelity and physical assault.

In the video, Mr Ibu and Stella are seen heatedly arguing about Chioma.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, Chioma Jasmine, Mr Ibu, and Mr Ibu’s older sons all spoke to deny the allegations that Chioma is Mr Ibu’s side chic. They all said that Chioma is Ibu’s adopted daughter.

Speaking, Chioma Jasmine revealed that while she was taking care of Mr. Ibu when he was terribly sick in the hospital, the wife was nowhere to be found.

She added that when the wife visited the hospital, it was to complain about the money being spent on his health.

Chioma said Stella Maris asked why they were spending all that money and told them to bring it so she can take care of her children.

Chioma Jasmine went on to challenge Stella Maris to deny her claims.

“Iyawo, if you didn’t say what I’ve accused you of, let Jasmine die,” Chioma Jasmine said as she swore she’s telling the truth.

Chioma Jasmine is the one now in charge of Mr. Ibu’s social media accounts after reviving the accounts and monetising it.

Mr Ibu’s sons claim that is why their stepmother Stella is upset, because she wants control of the money.

Watch Chioma speak in the video below.