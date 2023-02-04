Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 04 February 2023 – Mr Ibu and his sons have denied allegations that Chioma Jasmine is the actor’s side chic, not his daughter as widely believed.

Mr Ibu’s second wife, Stella Maris, released a video accusing Mr Ibu of physical assault, neglect, and infidelity. In the video, she and Ibu are seen engaging in a confrontation over ‘Chioma’.

She also said in the video that Mr Ibu beat her up after coming home from his girlfriend’s house.

This led to allegations that Chioma is Ibu’s girlfriend, not his daughter.

Mr Ibu and his sons reacted to the allegations by stating that Chioma Jasmine is the actor’s adopted daughter.

Ibu’s first and second sons also called out their father’s second wife Stella Maris. They alleged that her recent social media revelations are all a charade and it is because she wants money.

They accused her of dividing their family and abandoning their father when he was sick. They claim she questioned why so much money should be spent on Mr Ibu’s drugs and hospital bills when he was ill.

They said it was the same Chioma Jasmine she is calling out that was there for their father, took care of him, and nursed him back to good health.

They added that Chioma then revived Mr. Ibu’s social media accounts and monetised it and the wife is now back because she wants the money being made.

Mr Ibu’s sons went on to accuse Stella of refusing to get a job or start a business.

Watch the video below.