Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Singer, Mr. Eazi and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, are causing havoc among social media users this Valentine’s Day.

Eazi shared a lovely video of them kissing inside a pool on his Instagram page this evening.

The couple has been together for 6 years and are engaged.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>