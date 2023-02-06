Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – A student from Utalii College was on Saturday night attacked and stabbed to death by a motorbike-riding gang.

The victim identified as John Chahonyi was stabbed in the chest and stomach as he wrestled with the gang at the Traffic headquarters bus stop on the busy Thika Superhighway.

He was waiting to board a matatu to the city centre when he was attacked.

He was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital by Good Samaritans but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival after losing too much blood.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident and said the gang managed to steal the deceased’s mobile phone and a pair of trousers.

The same gang also attacked other pedestrians on the highway in the Saturday night incidents.

“We advise victims of such robberies to always cooperate because there is nothing is worth your life,” Bungei said.

A special team of detectives has been deployed to hunt the gang that has been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans along the highway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.