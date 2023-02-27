Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 27, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has responded to renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who opposed his plan to close the Chinese-owned China Square supermarket.

The supermarket which is owned by Lei Cheng is selling goods at throwaway prices and Kuria said the move will force many small-scale businesses to fold in Nairobi.

Reacting to Kuria’s move of threatening to close the supermarket, Ahmednasir said the CS is racist since the constitution allows foreign investors to invest in the country.

“Our policies should not have “a racist” undertone. CS Moses Kuria is obviously wrong in his onslaught against Mr. Lei Cheng of China Square.

“Kenya is open for business” is Kuria’s mantra, yet he is at war with Cheng for succeeding in his business model (selling cheapest),” Ahmednasir tweeted on Sunday.

But in response, Kuria said as a Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, he will not allow Kenya to be used as a dumping site for Chinese goods.

“Kenya is open for business but Kenya is not open for dumping @ahmednasirlaw,” Kuria said while responding to Ahmednasir.

The popular supermarket closed on Sunday to re-evaluate its strategy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST