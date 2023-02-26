Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 26, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has resolved to help the owner of China Square Supermarket who is accused of pushing Kenyans out of the market.

In a statement on Saturday, Kuria revealed that he would instead assist the China Square owner to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya.

“I will assist China Square Owner Mr. Cheng to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya and work on a distribution partnership with Gikomba, Nyamakima, Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Muthurwa, and River Road Traders,” Kuria said.

Kuria’s statement came on the backdrop of his order directing the Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina to buy out the lease for the retailer currently trading at Unicity Mall along Thika Road and hand it over to local traders.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall, and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa, and Eastleigh Traders Association,” the CS stated.

In his order, Kuria communicated that Chinese investors should not trade in Kenya.

“We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers, not traders,” he added.

The proprietor of the business in his response had indicated that they would shut down operations on February 26 to rethink their strategy.

