Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has written a letter to Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, asking him to release information about individuals and firms who have benefited from tax waivers.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Ichung’wah, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, said he has written to the CS and expects feedback in the next 14 days with information from 2018 to date.

“We have a record of tax waivers that have been sent, this is between 2012 and 2017, we now want records from both the handshake regime and President William Ruto’s regime,” he said.

Ichung’wah said his move does not target anyone, adding the push was not meant to settle political fights

“Even if anyone was granted a tax waiver under the Kenya Kwanza government, we expect that information to be available,” he said.

President William Ruto has maintained that every Kenyan should pay taxes, adding that all citizens agree that there should be no tax waiver.

“I’m happy that as a country, we have built a consensus that irrespective of your status, region, or religion there will be no tax waiver for anybody,” he said.

The government’s push to have all Kenyans pay taxes has been seen as an attack on Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late President Daniel Moi’s families who are thought to enjoy tax amnesty since the day the country gained independence in 1963.

The Kenyan DAILY POST