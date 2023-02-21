Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – Mary Wangari and her son Deville have been missing for four weeks after they disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports by Usikimye charity organization, the 27-year-old woman and her son were last seen on 17th January around 2 pm in Githunguri shopping centre.

They had gone to visit their grandparents.

The missing lady was living with her mother in Kariobangi after separating from her husband about a year ago.

Things started going south after she joined a Nigerian church in Ngara.

She became obsessed with the church and would camp there for days praying and fasting.

Before they went missing mid last month, her son had revealed that the church’s pastor had burnt his hand with the promise that he would become a mzungu.

Below is a post divulging more details on the missing lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.