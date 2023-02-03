Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – The war pitting President William Ruto against former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family over tax evasion has taken another turn.

This is after NCBA Bank, owned by Uhuru’s family, responded to Ruto’s claim that it had been evading tax.

In a statement, NCBA Managing Director John Gachora disclosed that they have no problem paying the tax as long as the due process of the law is followed

The bank confirmed that they are willing to pay the Sh350 million waiver they were accorded during the merger of NIC and CBA bank back in 2016.

Gachora noted that what happened during the waiver is a common legal practice.

“Should the court find that NCBA was not entitled to the waiver, I want to assure Kenyans that we will write a cheque to KRA the following day. That one we are ready” the MD.

Gachora said that despite the waiver being accorded to them during the merger, they still managed to pay a tax of Sh4.4 billion in that year.

He said the business has been operating within the law and it will abide by it when carrying out its operations.

“We are one of the biggest taxpayers in the country. We paid Sh6.7 billion in 2021 and we will pay a whooping Sh14.3 billion tax for the year 2022,” he said.

The family in the last few weeks has been on the receiving end of criticism with Ruto and his allies claiming that they could have been tax cheats during Uhuru’s regime.

