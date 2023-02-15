Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – A young lady has set tongues wagging after she shared a video goofing around with a man old enough to be her father.

She kissed him and proudly flaunted him on social media.

The seemingly rich man was seen in the video gently massaging the slay queen’s body before kissing her.

She was recording the video with an expensive iPhone.

The video sparked reactions among Netizens, with many people concluding that money is everything.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.