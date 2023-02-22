Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Mohamed Elneny has signed a one-year contract extension with Arsenal to keep him at Arsenal until 2024

The Egyptian midfielder joined the Gunners from Basel in 2016 and is now set for an eighth year at the Emirates Stadium after committing his future to the north London outfit until 2024.

He is the club’s longest-serving player and has vowed to ‘give everything’ to help Arsenal achieve its potential.

‘I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here,’ Elneny told Arsenal’s official website after signing his new deal.

‘It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016. The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive and I’m so happy I have extended my contract.’

Elneny has made 155 appearances in his seven years at Arsenal, and has re-established himself in Mikel Arteta’s plans after being loaned out to Besiktas for the 2019-20 season.