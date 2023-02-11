Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 11 February 2023 – It’s been 5 days since the first in a series of earthquakes and aftershocks struck cities in Turkey and Syria, yet rescuers are still pulling out more survivors from the rubble.

At 4.17am local time on Monday, Feb. 6, the first earthquake struck, causing widespread devastation and the deaths of thousands.

More than 100 hours later, rescuers continue to work around the clock, hoping to pull more survivors from the debris.

One survivor, a teenager, pulled out after 94 hours said he had to drink his urine to stay alive. He was pulled out alive from the rubble of a building in Gaziantep.

‘I drank my own urine to survive. I survived, thanks to God,’ he said.

Another survivor Zeynep Kahraman, 40, was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Kirikhan on Friday, Feb. 10, 104 hours after she was buried alive by the earthquake.

German emergency workers lifted her onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

‘Now I believe in miracles,’ Steven Bayer, the leader of the international search and rescue team said at the site. ‘You can see the people crying and hugging each other. It’s such a huge relief that this woman under such conditions came out so fit. It’s an absolute miracle.’

In Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Eyup Ak, 60, was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday, also 104 hours after being trapped by the quake. Ak was carried on a stretcher to receive medical attention following his rescue.

Murat Vural, 66, was rescued in the province of Gaziantep, Islahiye district, 103 hours after the first earthquake had struck. Vural was carried out of the debris after 10 hours of work by members of Turkey’s National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and police.

In Kahramanmaras, a 15-year-old Syrian girl was rescued by Azerbaijani teams after 103 hours.

In Hatay, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble, also 103 hours since the initial quake.

In the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province, UMKE and police teams saved the life of 33-year-old Mustafa Sahin Sami, 102 hours after the first earthquake. The teams worked for 12 hours to rescue him from the rubble of a seven-storey building.

Rescue workers in Iskenderun, Turkey said six people were pulled from a collapsed building on Friday morning after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble. The six people, all relatives, survived by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure, according to Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker.

In Hatay province, a miner crew from Zonguldak province saved a mother, Ihlas Ayaz, and her son, 101 hours after the first earthquake struck.

In Kahramanmaras province, two sisters aged 15 and 13 were pulled from the rubble on Friday. The 15-year-old was trapped for 99 hours, her younger sister for 101 hours; both were given medical attention.

Naim Bayasli, 32, was rescued by an Uzbek rescue team from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay province after he was trapped for 100 hours.

A family, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday. The family members included the baby’s mother, father, brother and uncle. They were saved in Hatay’s Antakya district after being trapped for 96 hours.

Rescue teams in Kahramanmaras pulled a young Syrian woman, Fatma Karus, 26, alive from the rubble on Friday, 96 hours after the earthquake.

Before dawn on Friday, rescuers in Gaziantep pulled a 17-year-old youth from the basement where had been trapped for 94 hours. ‘Thank God you arrived,’ he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance. A crowd of friends and relatives chanted his name, clapping and crying tears of joy as he was carried out. The teenager said he had been forced to drink his own urine to slake his thirst.’I was able to survive that way. A rescue worker, identified only as Yasemin, told him: ‘I have a son just like you ‘ I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. I swear I did not sleep; I was trying to get you out.’

A 10-day-old infant was found alive with his mother in Hatay after 90 hours trapped. A five-year-old girl and her father were pulled out of the rubble also at the 90th hour.

In Kahramanmaras, a seven-year-old boy and his 32-year-old father Ozan Ramazan Guclu were found alive after 89 hours.

In Ad’yaman, rescue teams were able to save two siblings aged seven and 14 from the rubble of a six-storey building after 88 hours.

Watch the video below.