Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Former Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa has said millions of hustlers who were supporting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration are disappointed with how President William Ruto is governing the country.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Kirwa said Ruto is losing the support of hustlers to Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga because he has failed to accomplish the promises he promised Kenyans during his presidential campaigns.

“But given the fact that some of the expectations are not coming through, those hustlers are going back to Raila, and that is what is scaring William Ruto, and anybody associated with Kenya Kwanza,” Kirwa who is also a former Cherangani Member of Parliament said.

Kirwa said even if the Azimio coalition dies or morphs into something else, in the coming general elections, Raila will still be the single most important candidate against Ruto.

“They wish Raila should retire from politics so that they deal with a candidate they feel is going to be easy to defeat.”

On Raila’s retirement, Kirwa termed it a figment of imagination.

Kirwa said other countries have had older presidents compared to Raila.

He said Raila’s retirement is impractical.

“If they what to disorganize us, we are also going to disorganize them by holding them accountable for the promises they made,” he said.

